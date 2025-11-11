Listen Live
Metro Atlanta Opens Warming Stations Amid Freeze Warning

Published on November 10, 2025

As temperatures in Metro Atlanta plummet due to a freeze warning, several warming stations have opened to provide relief for those in need. These facilities offer a safe, warm place to stay overnight, along with meals and other essential services. Residents are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability and operating hours.

Warming Station Locations:

Atlanta

  • Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Ave. NE
  • Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln. NW

Carroll County

  • Impact West Georgia, 411 N. Park Street, Carrollton

Cobb County

  • MUST Ministries Winter Weather Shelter, 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta

College Park

  • Public Safety Complex, 3717 College St.

Dawson County

  • Crossbridge Church, 680 Highway 53, Dawsonville

DeKalb County

  • Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd. SE, Atlanta
  • St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd., Chamblee
  • Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur
  • Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur
  • Golden Door Warming Center (women/children), 2944 Ember Dr., Decatur

Forest Park

  • Forest Park Recreation Center, 803 Forest Parkway

Gwinnett County

  • Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave, Buford
  • Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth
  • Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross
  • Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Rd, Snellville
  • Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St, Lawrenceville

Union City

  • Etris-Darnell Senior Center, 5285 Lakeside Dr.

Residents are advised to bring identification, warm clothing, and essential items. For more information, contact the respective centers or visit local government websites. Stay safe and warm!

