Metro Atlanta Opens Warming Stations Amid Freeze Warning

As temperatures in Metro Atlanta plummet due to a freeze warning, several warming stations have opened to provide relief for those in need. These facilities offer a safe, warm place to stay overnight, along with meals and other essential services. Residents are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability and operating hours.

Warming Station Locations:

Atlanta

Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Ave. NE

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln. NW

Carroll County

Impact West Georgia, 411 N. Park Street, Carrollton

Cobb County

MUST Ministries Winter Weather Shelter, 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta

College Park

Public Safety Complex, 3717 College St.

Dawson County

Crossbridge Church, 680 Highway 53, Dawsonville

DeKalb County

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd. SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd., Chamblee

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Golden Door Warming Center (women/children), 2944 Ember Dr., Decatur

Forest Park

Forest Park Recreation Center, 803 Forest Parkway

Gwinnett County

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave, Buford

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross

Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Rd, Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St, Lawrenceville

Union City

Etris-Darnell Senior Center, 5285 Lakeside Dr.

Residents are advised to bring identification, warm clothing, and essential items. For more information, contact the respective centers or visit local government websites. Stay safe and warm!

