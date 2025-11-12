Listen Live
Lil Uzi Vert Hit With $110 Million Lawsuit For ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Lil Uzi Vert may be hip-shaking all the way to the courtroom after being hit with a lawsuit for his song, "Just Wanna Rock."

Published on November 12, 2025

Lil Uzi Vert may be hip-shaking all the way to the courtroom after being hit with a lawsuit for his song, “Just Wanna Rock.”

An artist named Rief Rawyal is alleging that Lil Uzi Vert stole elements from his song, “Pain and Pleasure.” The track marked Rief’s reintroduction to music after taking a few years off. He claims the Philly rapper’s hit song “copies the original hook, melody, and theme” of his own. One part in particular stood out and made users online raise an eyebrow when Rawyal chants, “When I rock ah ah.”

In the words of Soulja Boy, he may have taken his flow, “bar for bar” (allegedly).

Vert dropped the “blickin” anthem on October 17, 2022, a track that had everyone and their mama in a chokehold. In fact, Lil Uzi’s hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, used “Just Wanna Rock” as their Super Bowl tunnel song in 2023, where he also performed the record while walking the team out. Since then, it looks like he may have to cough up some cash for the hit. Rief Rawyal says he originally sent a cease-and-desist to Atlantic Records, which he believes was met with a response in the form of a parody from Lizzo (also under Atlantic) mocking his song “Pain and Pleasure.”

Rief is currently seeking $110 million in damages from a gang of people, including Uzi, Atlantic Records, Roc Nation, Generation Now, and Warner Music Group.

Lil Uzi Vert Hit With $110 Million Lawsuit For ‘Just Wanna Rock’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

