[WATCH] Clipse Fire Back with “F.I.C.O.” Video Following 5 Grammy Nods

Published on November 13, 2025

The Clipse x ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Francis Montoya / Francis Montoya

Legendary hip-hop duo Clipse is back with the official music video for their hit single “FICO”, giving fans a visual treat that matches the song’s sharp lyrics and signature production. Known for their storytelling and commanding presence in the rap game, Clipse continues to deliver their signature blend of clever wordplay and gritty realism, proving why they remain one of hip-hop’s most respected duos.

The release comes at an exciting time for Clipse, who recently earned five Grammy nominations, marking a milestone in their storied career. These nominations highlight the duo’s consistent innovation and relevance in the music industry, recognizing their ability to evolve while staying true to the sound that originally made them icons. Fans and critics alike have praised the group for balancing commercial appeal with lyrical depth, a feat few hip-hop acts manage to achieve.

In the “FICO” video, Clipse takes fans through cinematic visuals that reflect the song’s themes, from high-energy sequences to more intimate, reflective moments. The duo’s attention to detail in both the music and visuals demonstrates why their projects are eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. Social media has been buzzing with reactions, as fans share their excitement and dissect every line, reaffirming Clipse’s enduring influence in the rap scene.

With the combination of a high-profile video release and multiple Grammy nominations, Clipse is reminding the world why they remain at the forefront of hip-hop. “FICO” isn’t just a song: It’s a statement, signaling that the duo is still a force to be reckoned with, both creatively and culturally.

Check out the video below.

[WATCH] Clipse Fire Back with “F.I.C.O.” Video Following 5 Grammy Nods was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

