Source: Reach Media / Radio One

The Morning Hustle crew—Lore’l, Kyle, and Alton—opened up the phone lines for a hilarious segment, asking listeners who they would sue if they could, and the hustlers did not disappoint. From the pains of modern shopping to the complexities of life itself, the callers brought the heat with relatable and funny grievances.

One of the first and most relatable complaints came from Lore’l herself, who’s ready to take legal action against anyone who calls her phone before 10 AM on a weekend. The hosts and listeners immediately cosigned this, sharing the collective belief that weekends are for sleeping in. Violating that sacred time? You might just owe some money for pain and suffering.

Next up, a caller named Amanda took aim at major retailers like Kroger and Walmart for their self-checkout lanes. The frustration was real as she described the annoyance of scanning your own items, only for the machine to beep endlessly and require an attendant who’s busy gossiping. The consensus? If you’re going to make customers do the work, there should be a discount involved. After all, nobody goes to the store to start a shift.

Things took a deeper turn when another caller said she’d sue her own parents. Her reason? Being brought into this world to struggle in the current economy. She argued that since she didn’t ask to be here, her parents should be responsible for her for life. The hosts erupted in laughter, but the sentiment resonated—it’s tough out here!

Finally, a call from Ashley had everyone agreeing it was the “best call of the day.” She argued that men should be able to sue women who falsely claim a man is the father of their child. The hosts strongly agreed, calling the act “trifling” and emphasizing the need for accountability in relationships. The segment was a perfect mix of laughs and real talk, proving once again that the Morning Hustle listeners always keep it one hundred.

Who Would You Sue? The Morning Hustle Callers Sound Off! was originally published on themorninghustle.com