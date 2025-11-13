Listen Live
Close
Local

Atlanta Awarded NWSL Expansion Team, Set to Debut in 2028

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Western NY Flash v Atlanta Beat
Source: Mike Zarrilli / Getty

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is officially coming to Atlanta. During a celebratory event on November 11, 2025, at The Interlock, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman announced that Atlanta has been awarded the league’s 17th franchise, set to begin play in 2028. The team will be owned by Arthur Blank’s AMB Sports + Entertainment group, which also owns the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

“This is a city that knows how to win,” said Berman. “You have some of the best ownership in professional sports in the Blank family, an incredible sports market, and top-notch facilities in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta checks every box for a successful NWSL club.”

As reported by FOX 5 Atlanta, the $165 million expansion fee sets a league record, underscoring the growing momentum of women’s soccer in the United States. The team will play its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and have a dedicated, world-class training facility.

A Milestone for Atlanta Soccer

Arthur Blank, a driving force behind Atlanta’s soccer success, expressed his excitement about the new team. “Today marks another tremendous milestone for our city, for our state, and for the sport of soccer in America,” he said. “It is my hope that this club will ignite something powerful in everyone who watches, especially young people, and light a spark that says if they can do it, so can I.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens echoed Blank’s sentiments, calling the announcement a testament to the city’s investment in soccer. “Atlanta United has helped change soccer culture across the country, consistently setting MLS attendance records. Now, this new franchise helps fill out Atlanta’s soccer picture,” Dickens said.

Building on a Legacy

The announcement also marks a full-circle moment for Atlanta, which previously hosted the Atlanta Beat in the early 2000s. U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cohn, a former Atlanta Beat player, highlighted the city’s rich soccer history. “Arthur, your belief and bold vision for soccer in Atlanta have taken the sport to new heights,” she said. “This new NWSL team will lead the way and continue to inspire the next generation.”

The new franchise will build on Atlanta’s growing soccer legacy, which includes hosting eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the soon-to-open U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

What’s Next?

With the announcement, Atlanta soccer fans can officially start counting down to 2028. Commissioner Berman encouraged fans to support the league in the meantime. “Thank you for showing up on day zero,” she said. “You get to be a fan of the league for the next two and a half years. So watch our games, support the league, and get ready for 2028.”

As Atlanta prepares to welcome its newest team, the city continues to solidify its reputation as a soccer powerhouse. From record-breaking MLS attendance to hosting global events, Atlanta is proving it’s not just a sports town—it’s a soccer town.

Atlanta Awarded NWSL Expansion Team, Set to Debut in 2028 was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Epstein Trump Email Release Makes Congress, Public Spiral

Hip-Hop Wired
Steam Machine & Other Hardware

Valve Announces Next-Gen Steam Machine & Other New Hardware

Hip-Hop Wired
A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart...

Walmart Removes T-Shirt Showing Nazi Salute From Website

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
B.o.B.: Adventures Of Bobby Ray 15th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Local

HOT 107.9 EXCLUSIVE: B.o.B’s Attorney Issues Statement On Recent Sexual Assault Accusations

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Entertainment

Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close