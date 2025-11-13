Atlanta Awarded NWSL Expansion Team, Set to Debut in 2028

Source: Mike Zarrilli / Getty

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is officially coming to Atlanta. During a celebratory event on November 11, 2025, at The Interlock, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman announced that Atlanta has been awarded the league’s 17th franchise, set to begin play in 2028. The team will be owned by Arthur Blank’s AMB Sports + Entertainment group, which also owns the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

“This is a city that knows how to win,” said Berman. “You have some of the best ownership in professional sports in the Blank family, an incredible sports market, and top-notch facilities in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta checks every box for a successful NWSL club.”

As reported by FOX 5 Atlanta, the $165 million expansion fee sets a league record, underscoring the growing momentum of women’s soccer in the United States. The team will play its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and have a dedicated, world-class training facility.

A Milestone for Atlanta Soccer

Arthur Blank, a driving force behind Atlanta’s soccer success, expressed his excitement about the new team. “Today marks another tremendous milestone for our city, for our state, and for the sport of soccer in America,” he said. “It is my hope that this club will ignite something powerful in everyone who watches, especially young people, and light a spark that says if they can do it, so can I.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens echoed Blank’s sentiments, calling the announcement a testament to the city’s investment in soccer. “Atlanta United has helped change soccer culture across the country, consistently setting MLS attendance records. Now, this new franchise helps fill out Atlanta’s soccer picture,” Dickens said.

Building on a Legacy

The announcement also marks a full-circle moment for Atlanta, which previously hosted the Atlanta Beat in the early 2000s. U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cohn, a former Atlanta Beat player, highlighted the city’s rich soccer history. “Arthur, your belief and bold vision for soccer in Atlanta have taken the sport to new heights,” she said. “This new NWSL team will lead the way and continue to inspire the next generation.”

The new franchise will build on Atlanta’s growing soccer legacy, which includes hosting eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the soon-to-open U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

What’s Next?

With the announcement, Atlanta soccer fans can officially start counting down to 2028. Commissioner Berman encouraged fans to support the league in the meantime. “Thank you for showing up on day zero,” she said. “You get to be a fan of the league for the next two and a half years. So watch our games, support the league, and get ready for 2028.”

As Atlanta prepares to welcome its newest team, the city continues to solidify its reputation as a soccer powerhouse. From record-breaking MLS attendance to hosting global events, Atlanta is proving it’s not just a sports town—it’s a soccer town.

Atlanta Awarded NWSL Expansion Team, Set to Debut in 2028 was originally published on majicatl.com