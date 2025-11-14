Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Attend GQ's Men Of The Year Party

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 13

GQ’s Men of the Year issue is celebrating 30 years.

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood put on their best ’90s fit and made their way to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for GQ’s Men of the Year party. Held on Thursday, Nov. 13, the theme of the party was Party Like It’s 1995, prompting stars to show out in some extravagant silk shirts, velvet tailoring, leather jackets, and, of course, archival fashion.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Men of the Year, the magazine held a party with a throwback “’90s Hollywood” dress code and a musical performance from MJ Lenderman. Honorees Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Oscar Isaac, Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogen, and Clipse were all in attendance, along with a slew of other celebrities and fashionistas.

Halle Bailey was in the building, sparkling in a gold strapless gown and glowy makeup.

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

According to reports from Variety, guests were treated to “caviar bumps, martinis, and roaming trays stacked with mini grilled cheeses and bite-size sliders.” There aren’t many details about what went down once the party started, but red carpet photos prove that stars were fully immersed in the theme of the evening, celebrating 30 years of MOTY by taking a trip back to the ’90s.

Peep more photos of attendees at the big bash after the flip.

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Lizzo

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Shaboozey

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

GQ's Men of the Year 2025
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Coco Jones

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Taylor Rooks

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Anderson Paak

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Jesse Williams

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year – Arrivals
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Jhené Aiko

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Regé-Jean Page

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Winnie Harlow

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Julez Smith

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MEDIA-GQ
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Offset

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

2025 GQ Men Of The Year
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Tems

The post Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party appeared first on Bossip.

Party Like It’s 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their ’90s Best For GQ’s Men Of The Year Party was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

The Big Game Weekend Miami

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second "ErrTime" Remix

Hip-Hop Wired
Houston Chronicle

Come Home Auntie: Wendy Williams Does Not Have Dementia, New Tests Say

Hip-Hop Wired
P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Epstein Trump Email Release Makes Congress, Public Spiral

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
B.o.B.: Adventures Of Bobby Ray 15th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Local

HOT 107.9 EXCLUSIVE: B.o.B’s Attorney Issues Statement On Recent Sexual Assault Accusations

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Entertainment

Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

Radio One Events
Contests

REGISTER TO WIN: “Wicked: For Good” Advance Screening

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close