Carrollton Residents Convicted Under Georgia’s “Austin’s Law”

Stacy Demont Dobbs (L) and Brittany Shambria Ridley (R) Source: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Two Carrollton residents have been sentenced for their roles in a fatal fentanyl overdose. As reported by WJCL-TV, this is one of the state’s first cases under the new “Austin’s Law.”

On November 3, Judge Michael Hubbard sentenced Stacy Demont Dobbs to 40 years. He is to serve 20 years after a negotiated plea to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. His accomplice, Brittany Shambria Ridley, received a 30-year sentence. She is to serve 12 years following a non-negotiated plea to similar charges.

The case stems from the fentanyl-related death of Shelby “Clint” Houpe in Villa Rica in May 2024. Investigators linked Houpe to Ridley through phone messages. A search of Ridley’s home uncovered fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of distribution. Ridley admitted to selling fentanyl to Houpe, which she had obtained from Dobbs. Surveillance footage confirmed the exchanges.

What is Austin’s Law?

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Signed by Governor Brian Kemp in April 2024, “Austin’s Law” created the offense of aggravated involuntary manslaughter for fentanyl-related overdose deaths. The law is named after 17-year-old Austin Gentry, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021. It carries penalties of 10 to 30 years or life in prison. This applies even if the dealer did not intend to cause death.

District Attorney Sarah Stimac Japour praised the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit for its work. She stated, “Their efforts secured justice for Houpe’s family and set a precedent for future fentanyl-related prosecutions.”

This case underscores the importance of “Austin’s Law” in holding drug dealers accountable and deterring the distribution of deadly substances.

Carrollton Residents Convicted Under Georgia’s “Austin’s Law” was originally published on majicatl.com