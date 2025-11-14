Listen Live
Close
Local

Carrollton Residents Convicted Under Georgia's "Austin's Law"

Carrollton Residents Convicted Under Georgia’s “Austin’s Law”

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MUGSHOTS: Stacy Demont Dobbs / Brittany Shambria Ridley
Stacy Demont Dobbs (L) and Brittany Shambria Ridley (R) Source: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Two Carrollton residents have been sentenced for their roles in a fatal fentanyl overdose. As reported by WJCL-TV, this is one of the state’s first cases under the new “Austin’s Law.”

On November 3, Judge Michael Hubbard sentenced Stacy Demont Dobbs to 40 years. He is to serve 20 years after a negotiated plea to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. His accomplice, Brittany Shambria Ridley, received a 30-year sentence. She is to serve 12 years following a non-negotiated plea to similar charges.

The case stems from the fentanyl-related death of Shelby “Clint” Houpe in Villa Rica in May 2024. Investigators linked Houpe to Ridley through phone messages. A search of Ridley’s home uncovered fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of distribution. Ridley admitted to selling fentanyl to Houpe, which she had obtained from Dobbs. Surveillance footage confirmed the exchanges.

What is Austin’s Law?

Signed by Governor Brian Kemp in April 2024, “Austin’s Law” created the offense of aggravated involuntary manslaughter for fentanyl-related overdose deaths. The law is named after 17-year-old Austin Gentry, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021. It carries penalties of 10 to 30 years or life in prison. This applies even if the dealer did not intend to cause death.

District Attorney Sarah Stimac Japour praised the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit for its work. She stated, “Their efforts secured justice for Houpe’s family and set a precedent for future fentanyl-related prosecutions.”

This case underscores the importance of “Austin’s Law” in holding drug dealers accountable and deterring the distribution of deadly substances.

Carrollton Residents Convicted Under Georgia’s “Austin’s Law” was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

The Big Game Weekend Miami

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second "ErrTime" Remix

Hip-Hop Wired
Houston Chronicle

Come Home Auntie: Wendy Williams Does Not Have Dementia, New Tests Say

Hip-Hop Wired
P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Epstein Trump Email Release Makes Congress, Public Spiral

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
B.o.B.: Adventures Of Bobby Ray 15th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Local

HOT 107.9 EXCLUSIVE: B.o.B’s Attorney Issues Statement On Recent Sexual Assault Accusations

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Entertainment

Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

Radio One Events
Contests

REGISTER TO WIN: “Wicked: For Good” Advance Screening

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close