The Lo Down: Clap Backs, Break Ins, & The Game

Clap Backs, Break Ins, & The Game: What You Missed In The Lo Down

Published on November 17, 2025

The latest “Lo Down” segment on The Morning Hustle with Lore’l tackled a whirlwind of celebrity news, from candid dating talk to serious legal troubles shaking the culture. The crew started with the roundtable at Den of Kings, featuring Matt Barnes, Deon Cole, and the legendary Big Boy. The conversation quickly got real, with The Game opening up about his past dating regrets. He discussed the weight of being intimate with someone you don’t see a future with, sparking a debate on the importance of honesty in modern relationships.


The mood turned serious as the conversation shifted to a string of violent and frightening events. News broke about Jets player Kris Boyd, who is in critical condition after being shot during an altercation in Manhattan. In another alarming story, Pat Beverley was arrested on a felony assault charge for allegedly confronting an 18-year-old man who was with his younger sister. The crew also covered the terrifying home invasion at the home of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s mother, where armed robbers reportedly roughed her up while searching for money and cars.

Wrapping up the segment, the drama between Cardi B and Offset took center stage. Cardi is reportedly receiving threatening messages from Offset following her pregnancy announcement. The situation is complicated by their marital status, which could legally make Offset the father of her child, regardless of biology. Controversial figure Charleston White added fuel to the fire with his inflammatory comments, prompting Cardi to clap back and defend herself against the public’s perception of her serious situation.

For more trending topics, make sure you tune into The Morning Hustle.

was originally published on themorninghustle.com

