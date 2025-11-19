Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

ESPN Benches Stephen A. Smith

ESPN Benches Stephen A. Smith From “NBA Countdown” & Haters Swear It’s A Demotion

A day before NBA Countdown returns, the network quietly removes its biggest star from the lineup. Stephen A. claims it was his call, but viewers and analysts say the timing—and the explanations—don’t add up.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 ForbesBLK Summit
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Looks like ESPN might be moving away from their golden boy… just a bit.

In a shocking move, Stephen A. Smith, the most prominent and high-profile personality at the “worldwide leader in sports,” has been removed from the on-air crew of NBA Countdown.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, just one day before the NBA Countdown was set to make its first show on Wednesday. The boisterous host of First Take who is known not only for his NBA coverage but his personal relationship (whether it be love or hate) with many of the players, would no longer be a part of the ESPN pregame show, Newsweek reports.

The network tried to pitch it as a simple reshuffling of crew members and not a demotion. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand wrote: “Smith will not be a regular on ESPN’s premier NBA pregame show anymore, though he could still make occasional appearances on top basketball studio programs, as well as the Monday Night Football pregame or during other big-time events.”

But it sure sounds like a demotion. 

Smith then took to social media to claim that he wasn’t booted from the show but merely asked to be taken off the show so that he could pursue other avenues. 

https://bsky.app/profile/iamgregordeee.blacksky.app/post/3m5weez3ahs26

Earlier this year, the rambunctious talker signed a long-term deal for some $108 with ESPN and since then has taken on a larger role with the network. 

“Whether it’s his own Stephen A. Smith Show, appearances on Monday Night Countdown, or his frequent Sirius XM gigs, all of these coexist alongside his five-day-a-week commitment to First Take,” Newsweek reports. 

While we wait to see what NBA Countdown looks like without Smith, the crew of Malika Andrews, Mike Malone, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst, and Shams Charania remains intact.

Oh, that’s right, Smith will still be making cameo appearances. 

But many social media users aren’t buying Smith’s explanation.

One person even speculated that Smith was removed from the show because of his long term beef with LeBron James:

ESPN Benches Stephen A. Smith From “NBA Countdown” & Haters Swear It’s A Demotion was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Girlalala

Social Media Star Girlalala Shot & Killed, Boyfriend Arrested

Hip-Hop Wired
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Drake Explains 'Iceman' Rollout & Streaming Strategy

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake Seemingly Shades Serena Williams After Fan Calls Sexyy Red An Upgrade

Hip-Hop Wired
SONY Raised PS5 Game Console Price in the United States

Sony Is Knocking $100 Off PS5 Consoles As Part of Early Black Friday Deals

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Local

College Park Church To Host Free Gas Giveaway

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Local

MacKenzie Scott Blesses Spelman, Clark Atlanta With $38M Each

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Movies

From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close