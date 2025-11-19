Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

How To Support Black-Owned Restaurants This Thanksgiving

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Santa's hand holding a bag full of food isolated background
Source: Davizro / Getty

Thanksgiving is a time to gather, give thanks, and share good food with the people we love. But it’s also an opportunity to pour back into the local businesses that help shape our culture and our communities. Across Baltimore, Black-owned restaurants continue to serve as cornerstones of flavor, fellowship, and tradition. These restaurants are more than places to eat. They are spaces where recipes are passed down through generations, where families celebrate milestones, and where the heart and soul of the city is preserved through every plate.

This holiday season, many Black-owned eateries are working overtime to meet demand, offering everything from smoked turkeys to perfectly seasoned greens and desserts made with the kind of care only small kitchens can deliver. Supporting them not only ensures your Thanksgiving table is full of authentic flavor, but it also strengthens the businesses that anchor our neighborhoods and create jobs for local residents.

Beyond ordering food, there are so many ways to show up for these establishments. From social media support to purchasing gift cards, small actions can make a huge difference. Many restaurants also invest back into the community, hosting food drives or providing meals to families in need during the holidays. By choosing to support them, you’re contributing to a cycle of generosity that stretches far beyond Thanksgiving Day.

Whether you’re looking to lighten your cooking load or simply want to make your holiday more meaningful, embracing and uplifting Black-owned restaurants is a powerful way to celebrate the season with intention and love.

1. Pre-Order Your Holiday Dishes
Many Black-owned restaurants across Baltimore offer Thanksgiving menus, catering trays, and specialty sides. Ordering your turkey, mac and cheese, greens, or desserts directly from these kitchens keeps money circulating in the community and guarantees you’ll have flavors that taste like home.

2. Purchase Extra Meals to Give Back
Several restaurants collaborate with local organizations to provide holiday meals for families in need. Buying an extra plate or donating to their food programs helps them feed more people while keeping staff working through the busy season.

3. Dine In or Pick Up During Thanksgiving Week
If cooking isn’t your thing, support by dining in or grabbing takeout. Holiday week is a major revenue moment for small businesses, and your visit can help them finish the year strong.

4. Share Menus and Specials on Social Media
A repost goes a long way. Sharing a flyer, posting your plate, or dropping a positive review on Instagram, TikTok, Yelp, or Google helps boost visibility and brings new customers through the door.

5. Buy Gift Cards for Friends and Family
Gift cards keep the support flowing long after Thanksgiving. They make easy holiday presents and encourage your loved ones to try new Black-owned spots in the city.

6. Book Them for Your Holiday Events
From office parties to Friendsgiving celebrations, catering from a Black-owned restaurant ensures delicious food while supporting local entrepreneurs during one of the busiest seasons.

7. Keep Supporting After the Holidays
Going once is great, but consistency is key. Stop by in December, choose these restaurants for weekday lunches, or order catering throughout the year. Ongoing support helps build lasting stability and community legacy.

This Thanksgiving, let’s uplift the Black-owned restaurants that pour flavor, culture, and love into Baltimore every day.

How To Support Black-Owned Restaurants This Thanksgiving was originally published on 92q.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Girlalala

Social Media Star Girlalala Shot & Killed, Boyfriend Arrested

Hip-Hop Wired
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Drake Explains 'Iceman' Rollout & Streaming Strategy

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake Seemingly Shades Serena Williams After Fan Calls Sexyy Red An Upgrade

Hip-Hop Wired
SONY Raised PS5 Game Console Price in the United States

Sony Is Knocking $100 Off PS5 Consoles As Part of Early Black Friday Deals

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Local

College Park Church To Host Free Gas Giveaway

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Local

MacKenzie Scott Blesses Spelman, Clark Atlanta With $38M Each

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Movies

From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close