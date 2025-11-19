Listen Live
Leon Thomas On New Single “YES IT IS,” 6 Grammy Noms & Wale Collab

In the middle of a sold-out tour and with six new Grammy nominations under his belt, Leon Thomas is hitting career highs — all while staying close to the fans who made it possible.

Published on November 19, 2025

Leon Thomas: Mutts Don't Heel Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

During a recent conversation with DJ A&G, Leon Thomas opened up about how he’s balancing a busy tour schedule, a growing international fanbase, and the excitement of multiple Grammy nods — all without losing sight of the people who support him most. The singer, songwriter, producer and actor says performing for packed venues feels “even more meaningful” now that the Recording Academy has recognized his work.

He also discussed his latest single, “Yes, It Is” which he co-wrote and says pulls inspiration from real-life experiences and the stories of those closest to him.

From linking up with Wale in D.C. to preparing for upcoming dates in Europe and South Africa, Thomas remains focused on community. “After a 90-minute show, I’m still going to the after-party to connect with the supporters,” he shared. Between the “MUTT” remix with Chris Brown and recent collaborations like “Watching Us” with Wale, Thomas continues to show why he’s an artist built for longevity — and rooted in humility.

Leon Thomas On New Single “YES IT IS,” 6 Grammy Noms & Wale Collab was originally published on kysdc.com

