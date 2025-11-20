A gas explosion ripped through a vacant, under-renovation building at the Northside Plaza apartments Tuesday night, injuring one man and forcing about 40 nearby residents out of their homes. Fire crews arrived to find heavy damage and confirmed it was a gas-related blast, though the exact cause is still being investigated. The injured man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was last reported in stable condition. With structural concerns in the area, fire officials and partner agencies — including the Red Cross and local utilities — are helping families find temporary places to stay.

Many residents say they smelled gas earlier in the day and tried to report it before the explosion. One neighbor described rushing her kids out of bed, while another said she called multiple times about the odor and believes the incident could have been avoided. Fire officials say they’re looking into those claims as they continue assessing the debris and checking damaged units. Some residents have already been allowed back into safe buildings, but there’s no clear timeline yet for when displaced families can return. Officials are reminding everyone: if you ever smell gas, call it in right away — it can make all the difference.

Blast Near Mercedes-Benz Stadium Shakes The Community was originally published on majicatl.com