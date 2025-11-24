Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Library Job Surface

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems to be adjusting to life as the most famous inmate at FCI Fort Dix just fine, with images showing him smiling and conversing with others as he serves his time. New images featuring Diddy have also surfaced, showing the mogul at his media library job inside the facility’s chapel.

TMZ shared video footage that appears to come from a smartphone or tablet from inside FCI Fort Dix, and showed Sean “Diddy” Combs in his full prison regalia walking around the media library.

The video shows Combs getting ready to end his day at work, where he hands out religious scriptures and videos to inmates. The video’s quality isn’t the greatest, but one can clearly see that it is the mogul, and his beard shows prominent shades of grey. Combs kept on a brown skullcap the entire time before the video switches. He’s seen speaking with another man, who hands him an object that is hard to make out in the clip.

In another video, Combs is no longer wearing his coat or skullcap as he walks up to another inmate and has what appears to be a pleasant conversation. There is no sound in the video, and it is unknown if Combs was aware that he was being recorded. Among all of the footage that has leaked from Fort Dix, Combs looks to be in great spirits in most of it.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence for violating the Mann Act and is expected to go free in 2028.

—

Photo: Getty

