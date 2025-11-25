Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 25, 2025
Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see.
Tulsa Race Massacre Viola Fletcher Has Passed
We mourn the passing of a true matriarch, Viola Fletcher, who died at the age of 111. As one of the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, her life was a testament to resilience. “Mother Fletcher” was just seven years old when she witnessed the burning of Black Wall Street. A century later, she stood before Congress, a powerful voice demanding justice and reparations for the atrocities her community endured. Her passing leaves just one known survivor, Leslie Evelyn Benningfield Randall, reminding us of the urgent need to preserve and honor our history.
A National Economic Blackout
A powerful call to action is echoing across the nation. A coalition of grassroots organizations is urging a seven-day national economic blackout during one of the year’s busiest shopping weeks. The protest, aimed at the Trump administration and rising income inequality, encourages Americans to halt spending at major retailers. This movement builds on previous spending freezes from earlier in the year that pushed for the restoration of DEI programs. The action makes an exception for Small Business Saturday, encouraging support for our local entrepreneurs.
Pioneering Figure in Black Media
The segment also shines a light on a pioneering figure in Black media, John Henry Sengstacke. Born on November 25, 1912, he became a giant in newspaper publishing, owning the largest chain of Black publications in the United States. After inheriting the legendary Chicago Defender from his uncle, Robert S. Abbott, Sengstacke led the paper with vision and dedication until his passing in 1997, solidifying his legacy as a crucial voice for Black America.
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 25, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
