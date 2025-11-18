Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 18 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

North Carolina Officials Taking a Stand Against ICE In North Carolina, local officials are taking a firm stand against aggressive federal immigration enforcement. Following reports that U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino was relocating from Chicago to Charlotte, state and local leaders have united in opposition. They are publicly declaring their communities will not welcome the kind of intense ICE operations seen in other states, vowing to protect their neighborhoods from such federal actions.

Nicki Minaj is Joining Forces with Trump In an unexpected collaboration, rap superstar Nicki Minaj is joining forces with President Trump’s UN Ambassador, Mike Waltz. The duo aims to address the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Waltz expressed his eagerness to work with Minaj to outline the administration’s strategies for confronting the violence. For Minaj, this partnership represents a significant and honored new direction, shifting her public focus from online disputes to global human rights advocacy.

Valuable Advice for Entrepreneurs Financial expert and CPA to the stars, Katrina M. Craft, shared valuable advice for entrepreneurs. She warns that simply chasing higher revenue isn’t the path to wealth. Without a smart financial plan, more income can often lead to higher taxes and complications. Craft emphasizes that true wealth is built by structuring your business to legally keep more of what you earn, focusing on profit retention over just revenue growth.