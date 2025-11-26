Mario Checks Fans For Touching His Manhood While Performing

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Mario has made it clear, keep your hands to yourself when he’s performing.

A fan of the R&B singer completely disregarded his personal space during a recent performance in Detroit. As the Crying Out For Me artist was singing his heart out and interacting with the crowd, one fan went too far and began touching him in his manhood area. He immediately pulled back, clearly uncomfortable, and told the woman, “Stop playing with me.”

Many fans found it inappropriate and was violating the superstar’s personal space.

The Baltimore native has had a few interesting moments on stage this year. Back in October, he performed at the Big Fresno Fair, and if you’ve ever been to a Mario show, you know he loves to work the stage. While a videographer was filming him during the performance, Mario snapped and told him to “get the f*ck off the stage.”

The following day, the photographer, Ryan Hudgins, posted a statement saying that Mario and his team were respectful. He wrote, “How the night ended in comparison to how it began. Thank you to @bradjauriquepromotions for bringing me on to capture these amazing artists. Every single artist and their team were incredible and, most importantly, respectful towards my wife @nailsbymair21. Even @marioworldwide team and security were respectful.”

The Let Me Love You singer ended up apologizing after this incident and explained to non-artists why he was upset, “A cameraman is not supposed to be that far down stage unless he’s with you and shooting you that close for a reason. It really can throw you off.”

