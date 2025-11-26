Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 26, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

Reverand Jesse Jackson Civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson has been released from a Chicago hospital and is now in stable condition. After being admitted for treatment to manage his blood pressure, his family and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition confirmed his release. While he was under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, he is now resting and recovering at his residence. The community sends its continued prayers and support for his health and well-being.

National Mass Blackout An important economic movement is underway. A national mass blackout, or “People’s Money Week Off,” began on November 25th and runs through December 2nd. This initiative urges Black consumers to pause spending on non-essential purchases for the week. The goal is to demonstrate our collective economic power and highlight the impact of the Black dollar on the national economy. It’s a powerful call to action, reminding us of the strength we hold when we act together.

Health Alert There’s a significant health alert for consumers. Walgreens has issued a recall for over 41,000 bottles of its Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol. The recall is due to potential contamination with the bacterium Pseudomonas lactis. The FDA has identified the affected products as 1.5-ounce bottles from two specific lots: #61409 (expiration date 2/28/27) and #71861 (expiration date 8/31/27). This is a Class 2 recall, meaning the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health issues. If you have this product, please check the lot number.