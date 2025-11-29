Movies And Shows To Watch Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

For many, Thanksgiving is a day spent eating good food, eavesdropping on all the family tea from your shade-throwing aunties, and making sure no one finds out about the NBA2K game you and your cousins got going in the back. While Thanksgiving has often been that for me, it’s also a four-day holiday when I finally catch up on the movies and shows I’ve had on the back burner. Below, you’ll find a list of shows and movies worth checking out between bouts of the itis.

Stranger Things Season 5 (Netflix)

Full disclosure: I’m not even remotely caught up on “Stranger Things,” so I’m not personally invested, but there’s a strong chance you’re one of the millions who are! The first four episodes of the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” dropped on Wednesday evening, perfect for binging after the Thanksgiving festivities end. I’m sure there’s going to be some strange things happening in the town of Hawkins, and at some point, Millie Bobby Brown is going to hold her hand out, do some psychic stuff, and have a nosebleed. If that’s your type of hype, I hope season 5 gets off to a solid start!

P.S.: If they kill off Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), I swear to god I’m going to riot.

Wicked (Prime Video)

There is a nonzero chance you may find yourself on a family outing to catch “Wicked: For Good,” making it the perfect time to refresh yourself on what happened in last year’s “Wicked.” Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, aka the Wicked Witch of the West, the musical explores the world of Oz through the eyes of Elphaba. I had no real attachment to the Broadway musical and watched the first “Wicked” simply out of curiosity, and I, like many folks, was absolutely stunned. Grande and Ervivo crush it in their respective roles, and the movie is simply a joy to look at.

High Horse: The Black Cowboy (Peacock)

This is one that I haven’t personally watched, but intend to get through over the long weekend. Produced by horror maestro Jordan Peele, “High Horse: The Black Cowboy” is a three-episode docuseries that puts some respect on the Black cowboy. It should come as no surprise that the enduring image of white cowboys holding down the wild west is far from historically accurate. “High Horse” seeks to reclaim that history by telling the story of the Black cowboy and the essential role they played in the Old West. I love Black people, and I love Westerns, so I’m excited to finally check this one out.

The Woman King (HBO Max)

In the three years since its release, “The Woman King” is the movie I’m the most annoying about. If I’m hanging out with a friend and find out they haven’t watched “The Woman King,” I immediately bust out the 4K Blu-ray and put them on game. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis, “The Woman King” follows the Agojie, a group of women warriors who protect the West African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. I cannot express how hard this movie bangs. It’s an emotional, action-packed historical epic anchored by an all-time performance by Viola Davis.

If you’ve been sleeping on “The Woman King,” you need to get on it this weekend. Trust me, you’re not going to be disappointed.

Whether you want to dive into a new season of an old fave or check out some of the best movies to be released in recent years, there’s plenty to enjoy this Thanksgiving. If none of that sounds good, well, there’s always football, folks.

Movies And Shows To Watch Over Thanksgiving Weekend was originally published on newsone.com