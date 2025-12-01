Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Bikergirl, Popular Motorcycle Influencer, Dies In Crash

Bikergirl, real name Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez, was known for her daring exploits online that she shared with her fans.

Published on November 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bikergirl aka Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez

Bikergirl, a social media influencer who gained thousands of followers who kept up with her exploits online, has died in a horrific crash. According to still developing reports, Bikergirl took to the road last week but collided with another vehicle and lost control of her bike.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Bikergirl, real name Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez, shared with her fans that she would be without her glasses as she set off to film another clip. Although we couldn’t quite locate the post in reference, she reportedly wrote, “‘I hope I don’t crash because I’m driving without my glasses” before setting out on the road.

Ramirez was riding in the town of Floridablanca on November 26, which rests north of Bogota, and attempted to pass between two vehicles. In doing so, Ramirez lost control of the motorcycle and was hit by another oncoming vehicle. Paramedics attempted to revive her at the scene of the crash, but Ramirez would pass from her injuries.

More from Daily Mail:

Transport official Jahir Andrés Castellanos Prada said: ‘The most likely hypothesis for the accident is that the motorcyclist was travelling between two vehicles.

‘But this situation will be subject to an investigation. The Prosecutor’s Office will proceed to clearly and precisely determine the cause of this fatal traffic accident.

‘[We will] carry out the corresponding investigations, conduct the respective interviews with witnesses analyze the CCTV footage and determine if there was any type of responsibility on the part of the other drivers involved.’

Ramirez was 25.

Photo: @sofia_quiroz10/ Instagram

Bikergirl, Popular Motorcycle Influencer, Dies In Crash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards

DEI Hire Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Accused of Committing War Crimes In Bombshell Report

Hip-Hop Wired
Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival - Day 2

Doechii Gave Actress Ayo Edebiri A Lap Dance

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Brandy's Brother Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired
LRG Party During Magic Trade Show

De La Soul Details What Really Sparked Their Beef With 2Pac

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close