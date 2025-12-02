Listen Live
Close
Contests

REGISTER TO WIN: Chris Paul HBCU Classic

Published on December 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot Promotions
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Hot 107.9 is hooking you up with tickets to the Chris Paul HBCU Classic at Gateway Arena on December 18th & 19th! 🏀

Tap in, turn us up, and get ready to support your HBCU in a big way. Come out to see your favorite HBCU basketball teams from Clark Atlanta, Morehouse College, Jackson State University and more!! Register NOW for a family 4-pack of tickets to the games from Atlanta’s Number One Hip-Hop Station, Hot 107.9! 

Show up, show out, support your HBCU!

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival - Bacardi Stage - Day 1

Florida Rapper, POORSTACY Found Dead In Hotel Room At 26

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show

Major Fake Alert? T-Pain Says Nobody Is His Brother In The Industry, Including DJ Khaled

Hip-Hop Wired
Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival - Day 2

ASAP Rocky Announces He's The New Face Of Chanel

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Klay Thompson Names His Boat After Megan Thee Stallion, Obviously

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close