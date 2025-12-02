REGISTER TO WIN: Chris Paul HBCU Classic

Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Hot 107.9 is hooking you up with tickets to the Chris Paul HBCU Classic at Gateway Arena on December 18th & 19th! 🏀

Tap in, turn us up, and get ready to support your HBCU in a big way. Come out to see your favorite HBCU basketball teams from Clark Atlanta, Morehouse College, Jackson State University and more!! Register NOW for a family 4-pack of tickets to the games from Atlanta’s Number One Hip-Hop Station, Hot 107.9!

Show up, show out, support your HBCU!