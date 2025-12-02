Listen Live
Register To Win: Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic

Published on December 2, 2025

The Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic is BACK and Hot 107.9 wants you to be in the audience to support some of the best High School teams in the state like Meadowcreek HS, Holy Innocents HS, Cedar Grove HS, Wheeler HS, Coronado out of Nevada and more!! This all goes down this Saturday, December 6th at Wheeler High School!

You don’t want to miss this EPIC Tournament with some of the Top players in the country, so register NOW for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the tournament and come out to support your favorite High School players at the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic with Hot 107.9!

