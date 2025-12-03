President Trump Caught Sleeping… Again? Social Media Roasts The Snoozer

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Spending all day dog-whistling to white supremacists and robbing the poor to give to the rich is exhausting, which is most likely why President Donald Trump appeared to be falling asleep multiple times during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

According to People, the president could barely keep his eyes open and appeared to completely close them while members of his Cabinet took turns boasting about their success while glazing the president.

As Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was busy talking about his achievements, Trump appeared to close his eyes for several seconds. Most likely realizing that he was being recorded, when he opened his eyes and began engaging someone sitting next to him.

The magazine did mention that Trump was likely exhausted after his late-night posting spree on Truth Social, where he shared 160 posts between 7 p.m. and midnight on Monday, Dec. 1, and was back on the platform as early as 5:48 a.m. Tuesday.

People contacted the White House to find out if the public should be concerned that the sitting president would rather be the laying down president.

“President Trump was listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, said in a statement before spouting the White House’s racist talking point that Somali immigrants do not belong in Minnesota.

“Just go back and watch his amazing final answer in the press conference, where he ripped into the America-Last Democrats for allowing radical Somali migrants to invade our country and steal from American taxpayers,” she added. “This epic moment put an exclamation point on President Trump’s ninth Cabinet meeting of his second term—all of which have been entirely open to the press for the whole world to see.”

“In all of these historic meetings,” she concluded, “the President and his incredible team highlight the exhaustive list of accomplishments they have delivered on behalf of the American people to Make America Great Again.”

This isn’t the first time that the president or his staff has been forced to explain whether or not the leader of the free world was napping during a meeting. Last year the president denied reports that he’d fallen asleep during his criminal trial in New York.

“Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest,” The New York Times reported at the time.

Trump, of course, denied the Times’ account.

“Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today,” he wrote in a May 2, 2024, Truth Social post. “I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!”

Despite Trump calling Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” and making derogatory comments about the former president’s age, Trump, 79, is the oldest person to ever be elected president.

Trump claimed after images showing him with his eyes closed during an Oval Office meeting went viral on social media just last month, that it’s Biden who sleeps all the time, not him.

“He sleeps all the time — during the day, during the night, on the beach,” Trump said. Trump then added, “I’m not a sleeper.”

Of course, social media had the jokes ready for the President’s alleged nap. See the reactions below.