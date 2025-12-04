Listen Live
Register To Win Tickets To The New Spongebob Movie!

Register: “The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants” Screening

Published on December 4, 2025
Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Register to win a pair of tickets to Hot 107.9’s advance screening of “THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS”.

Date and Time

Saturday, December 13, 2025

11:30am

Location

Regal Avalon 12

3950 1st St.

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Please note/as always, RSVPs do NOT guarantee seats at the screening. The theater is overbooked to ensure capacity and seating is filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. You and your guests must enter the auditorium together.

Synopsis: SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

Click here to watch the official trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdPt8QWTypI

