OkayPlayer & VP Records Host Miami Art Basel Party With Special Shaggy Performance

Source: OkayPlayer / VP Records

Last night, OkayPlayer and VP Records threw an exclusive opening Art Basel party in Miami.

The vibes were set at the beautiful Sagamore South Beach, where influencers from around the globe came together to celebrate music and art. The night featured live body-painting and music throughout the event. Reggae legend Shaggy hosted the festivities and delivered a special performance, running through classics like “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel,” “Boombastic,” and more.

The dancehall legend also performed his newest single, “Boom Body,” featuring Akon. With Shaggy hosting the event, the team curated the aesthetics to mirror the vibe of the “Boom Body” music video, loud, bright colors, island-inspired paintings, and art installations that brought the energy of the song to life.

Guests were also treated to an exclusive listen of unreleased Shaggy music he plans to drop soon. Earlier this year, Shaggy teamed up with Sting for their single “Til A Mawnin.”

Hip-Hop Wired was in the building for the vibes. The event blended music and art seamlessly, giving us the chance to ask several influencers about their favorite Hip-Hop album covers. Answers ranged from Dr Dre’s The Chronic to MF DOOM’s Operation: Doomsday and more. Album art has always served as an expressive visual extension of the culture.

The night highlighted how powerful the connection between sonic creativity and visual storytelling can be. Overall, OkayPlayer and VP Record delivered a vibrant dose of creativity to Miami’s 2025 Art Basel festivities.

