2025 Holiday Light Displays in Metro Atlanta & North Georgia

Garden Lights at Atlanta Botanical Garden features the world's largest curtain of synchronized music and light.

Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens offers a 7-mile drive-through of enchanting holiday scenes.

Lights of Joy in Kennesaw is Georgia's largest residential light display, a free community event.

Source: Lindrik / Getty

The holiday season has officially arrived in the A! As families across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia gear up to celebrate, our communities are lighting up with some of the most spectacular displays in the South. Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening stroll or a high-energy family outing, there’s a light show ready to spark joy and create lasting memories.

We’ve rounded up the top spots where you can catch the glow this year.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights – Atlanta Botanical Garden

If you haven’t experienced Midtown’s favorite holiday tradition, now is the time. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights returns with its breathtaking “Nature’s Wonders” display, featuring the world’s largest curtain of light synchronized to music. It’s a whole vibe. Walking through the glowing tunnels and seeing the Orchestral Orbs dance to the beat is an annual ritual for many ATLiens. This walkable experience runs through Jan. 11, 2026.

Fantasy in Lights – Callaway Gardens

Looking to escape the city hustle? Take a ride down to Pine Mountain for Fantasy in Lights. This legendary display lets you cruise through seven miles of enchanting scenes, including the mesmerizing “Christmas Tree Lane.” You can drive your own car or hop on the Jolly Trolley for an open-air experience. With a massive Christmas Village to explore afterward, it’s the perfect weekend getaway.

World of Illumination’s Candy Rush – Marietta

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For those with a sweet tooth, Six Flags White Water has transformed into a sugar-coated dreamscape. Candy Rush is a mile-long drive-through show featuring millions of animated lights, sugar plum fairies, and a gigantic gingerbread village. It’s fully synchronized to your favorite holiday jams, making it a high-energy experience the kids will talk about until next Christmas.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Celebrate the season with a side of spectacle at Stone Mountain Park. Beyond the millions of lights, families can enjoy a festive parade, live performances, and a jaw-dropping drone show that lights up the night sky. It’s a full evening of entertainment that brings the magic of the holidays to life right in our backyard.

Lights of Joy – Kennesaw

Sometimes, the best magic is homegrown. Lights of Joy is Georgia’s largest residential display, boasting over 1.2 million lights. What started as a family passion project has grown into a massive, must-see attraction. It’s a free, walkable display that truly captures the community spirit of the season.

WildWoods: AGLOW – Fernbank Museum

For a unique twist, head to the Fernbank Museum for WildWoods: AGLOW. This multi-sensory experience blends nature with glowing sculptures and projections, highlighting the beauty of the natural world at night. It’s immersive, educational, and absolutely stunning.

Grab your crew, pack some hot cocoa, and get ready to light up the night. This season is all about connection, celebration, and soaking in the beauty of our vibrant communities. Happy Holidays, Atlanta

2025 Holiday Light Displays in Metro Atlanta & North Georgia was originally published on majicatl.com