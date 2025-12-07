‘You Don’t Know What I Know’: Pharrell Williams Claps Back At DEI Backlash, Says The Soundbites Caught Him ‘Lacking’

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Pharrell Williams may always be cool as a cucumber, but the recent backlash he received over his political commentary clearly has him hot.

The multi-hyphenate creator took to the stage to accept the Shoe of the Year Award at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards and decided to set the record straight on his true beliefs, The Grio reports.

“Sound bite this. Since most people don’t like to read or do research anymore, sound bite this,” he said. “God is the greatest. Sound bite this. I;m from Virginia. Sound bite this. You don’t know I know. You ain’t seen what I saw. No, you ain’t been where I go. I’m from the mud. As a child, nobody’s been evicted more times than me. Lights turned off, water turned off, and at times, had to pump the water.”

The superstar producer went on to refer to himself in terms first coined by socialist Karl Marx to define the lower and working classes of society.

“I’m proletariat. In fact, I’m lumpenproletariat. Sound bite this. I had to stay on my feet. Sound bite this. But I could never walk in the shoes of my parents, parents, etc, all they had to endure while staying on their feet. Or my ancestors, who arrived as captives, enslaved, who had no shoes yet had to stay on their feet as they landed on the shores of Virginia. As Black and Brown people on this earth, we have to stay on our feet. We have never had a choice.”

AS BOSSIP previously reported, Pharrell was in hot water after comments he made about DEI and being political. Many felt that he was soft launching his support for the head clown in charge and perhaps being a bit tone deaf about his own privilege. Others called into question his inability to see himself as DEI hire by Louis Vuitton, for whom he currently holds the title of creative director.

“And if we look at the current political climate, I don’t want to turn anybody off, but I hate politics,” he said. “Like despise them. It’s a magic trick, it’s not real. I don’t believe in either side because I think when you pick a side, you are inadvertently supporting division. Yes, it’s not a popular point of view. Think about it, the wells are drying up. Now, diversity’s off the table, now equity’s off the table, now inclusion’s off the table.”

He continued,

“That makes me ask myself ‘how do we survive?’. So, do you want the job because you’re Black or because you’re the best? Do you want someone to support your startup because you’re Black or because you’re the best? So now, for me, I think it’s about us having the best ambition. That’s the reason why you should support these businesses. Yes, they happen to be Black and Brown but it should be based on the pieces that were the best, not because we are a total shade of a skin color.”

We’ll see if people are willing to let his latest remarks make up for the ones he made formerly. He told political analyst Van Jones that the soundbites caught him “lacking” and didn’t tell the whole story of his comments, and it seems he’s committed to clarifying his stance.

