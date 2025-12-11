Is Blue Ivy Bringing Wedge Sneakers Back In Style?

Blue Ivy's wedge sneakers, worn by Beyoncé, may be making a comeback

Blue Ivy and Jay-Z's courtside style moment goes viral

NBA courtside becoming a fashion hotspot, from Megan Thee Stallion to Coco Jones

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Celebrity courtside sightings often create fashion moments we obsess over, and Blue Ivy just proved why. On December 10, cameras caught her and her father, Jay-Z, sitting courtside at the Lakers game—and the internet is eating it up.

Photos of the stylish duo quickly went viral. We love a daddy-daughter moment and a style slay—and with Blue and Jay, we got both. Jay-Z will always be the definition of cool, and Blue Ivy is truly coming into her own. Our internet niece rocked wedge sneakers rumored to have been worn by her mother, Beyoncé, and now she just might be bringing the trend back.

Blue Ivy’s Wedge Sneakers Are Sparking Conversation — And May Have Been Beyoncé’s

Blue Ivy arrived looking like the rising style icon she is. She wore an oversized Balenciaga leather racing jacket paired with slouchy, ultra-baggy The Attico cargo jeans, perfect for a sporting outing.

But the real headline was her burgundy Isabel Marant wedge sneakers.

The footwear was made a culture staple thanks to her mother years ago, and somehow looked fresh and modern with Blue’s recent look—so much so that the fashion girls are asking: are wedge sneakers making a comeback? Blue’s pair felt retro but refreshed, blending suede and leather with wide velcro straps and that subtle, hidden lift that once dominated street style.

She completed the look with a shimmering Diesel mini purse, futuristic visor sunglasses, neutral stiletto nails, and glossy lips. And her hair? Sleek, shiny, and cascading in soft waves. Our internet niece is developing a signature style before our eyes, and we’re taking notes.

Blue Ivy and Jay-Z Turn Courtside Into Family Style Goals

Jay-Z also gave us a look. He never does too much—just enough. The rap mogul and father wore wide-leg trousers, a cozy black sweatshirt, his signature beanie, and dark shades.

As expected, everyone in the arena seemed aware of the Knowles-Carter presence. LeBron James jogged over during the game to greet them. We noticed how Blue stayed poised and composed—after all, as the unofficial manager of the Cowboy Carter Tour, superstar interactions are basically second nature at this point. Especially when you’ve grown up in one of the most famous families in the world. LeBron, Jay-Z, and Blue all shared love in the interaction.

NBA courtside is heating up as the season continues. From Megan Thee Stallion to Jordyn Woods to Coco Jones, the girls are stepping out and proving that a courtside fashion moment will always be one to watch.

But with Blue Ivy, it hits different.

As internet aunties and uncles, we see her growth and are loving the daddy-daughter moment. But as fashion lovers, we’re also tracking the trends. Her wedge sneakers may have been the cute timeline moment we didn’t know we needed—or a footwear must-have for 2026.

