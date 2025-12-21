CASSIUS Gems: Boxing Champ Alycia Baumgardner Most Knockout-Worthy IG Thirst Traps

Source: Ed Mulholland / Getty

Friday night’s boxing beatdowns weren’t limited to Anthony Joshua pummeling Jake Paul; the ladies put in work, too.

On the same card for the Netflix event was Alycia Baumgardner going up against Leila Beaudoin.

The two went for 12 three-minute rounds —just like the men— and it was clear from the get-go that Baumgardner was eager to show why she’s the WBA, WBO, and IBF world champion.

She took her time, but was landing so many punches that Beaudoin’s face was already bruised by the third round.

Then the fight took an even more dire turn in the seventh when, moments before the bell, Baumgardner delivered a right to the left side of Beaudoin’s head that knocked her down.

Beaudoin had some promising combos in the latter rounds as she fought her way out of tight spots, but as expected, Baumgardner won the fight unanimously 117-110, 117-110, and 118-109.

“I gave myself an A-plus just for showing up,” Baumgardner said after the fight, and when asked who she’d like to face off against next, she confidently said, “There are a lot of girls lined up.”

Standing at 130 pounds, the Undisputed Super Featherweight Champion is one of the most exciting women in the sport. She’s even considered a trailblazer for pushing for those three-minute rounds, even vacating her WBC title in the process.

She’s been stepping into the ring professionally since 2017, with her first four fights ending after only about a minute, highlighted by her fourth, where she beat Brittney Artis in just 30 seconds. The following year, she secured her first WBC super featherweight title and has been dominating the ring ever since, with her record now sitting at 17-1, 7 KOs.

But boxing isn’t the only arena Baumgardner’s ready to take over, especially after signing with Ford models in 2021. One look at her Instagram and you can see both sides of her personality, the cutthroat fighter and the softer side, in the occasional thirst trap, which to her go hand in hand.

“I view my body as an art piece; my muscles tell a story,” she told Vogue. “I used to be incredibly self-conscious about them; as a young girl, I had to outgrow that mindset and become comfortable in my skin. That’s something I hope to bring to the fashion world, the understanding that muscles are womanly and feminine; you can embrace your natural looks and showcase that instead of conforming to a mold.”

In honor of her monumental win, check out some of her knockout moments on Instagram.