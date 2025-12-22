What Happened To The Streams? 21 Savage’s First-Week Sales Spark Questions

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

21 Savage is on pace for a strong first week with his new album, What Happened To The Streets?

According to Billboard, the Savage Mode rapper moved 73,000 album-equivalent units in his first week, landing him at No.2 on the Billboard behind Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem. The project also debuted ahead of Taylor Swift, who sits at No.3 on the chart. What Happened To The Streets? racked up approximately 66 million streams across the project. Of the total units, 25,000 came from pure album sales, while 48,000 were driven by streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

The release marks 21 Savage’s top-five placement on the Billboard 200.

However, a question mark emerged during the final tally. Reported by Kurrco, roughly 37,000 units were reportedly unable to be fully accounted for, sparking online speculation and accusations from trolls alleging possible bot manipulation. As of now, there has been no confirmation of any wrongdoing regarding the album sales.

Reception to WHTTS has been mixed, though several moments stood out for fans. One of the most talked-about tracks is “Pop It,” featuring Latto, where a lyric had fans speculating she was confirming her rumored relationship with 21 Savage when she rapper, “F*cking on this British man.”

The Atlanta rapper also tapped Drake for his usual “stimulus package” on the track “Mr.Recoup.” Day-one 4L supporters are pleased to hear 21 Savage and Young Nudy link up on “Stepbrothers,” following their earlier collaboration this year on “ICED TEA.”

