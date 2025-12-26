Thank You for Helping The McCloud Law Firm Deliver Hope!

At The McCloud Law Firm, service is not a side project; it’s part of who we are.

Because of you, families were seen, served, and reminded that hope is not just something we talk about, it’s something we deliver.

This season, Delivering Hope received an incredible response from our community. Many of you took the time to submit nominations, each representing a real story, a real need, and families who deserve care and support.

Recipients were selected and supported during a season when it mattered most. What made Delivering Hope special wasn’t just the outcome; it was the heart behind it.

We are deeply grateful to every community member, partner, and supporter who helped make Delivering Hope possible.

As we close this chapter, we are also proud to share what’s next.

In the new year, we will launch our Seen & Served Scholar Award to support students pursuing their education, whether they are just starting, returning to school, or forging a non-traditional path. This award recognizes effort and resilience and helps remove barriers along each student’s educational journey.

The McCloud Law Firm

1250 Scenic Highway S.

Suite 1701-321

Lawrenceville, GA 30045

pammccloudpa@gmail.com