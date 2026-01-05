Enter For Your Chance To See PRIMATE

Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Get ready for the first horror film of 2026! Hot 107.9 wants to give you the opportunity to see the advanced screening of Primate — only in theaters this Friday, January 9th.

Lucy’s tropical island homecoming turns deadly when her family’s clever chimpanzee, Ben, becomes rabid. With her father away and no help coming, paradise becomes a prison as Lucy, and her friends fight for survival against a pet they once trusted. This movie hits theaters this Friday, but you can enter to win a pair of passes to see it this Wednesday at an undisclosed location! Enter NOW for your chance to see Primate from HOT 107.9!

TRAILER