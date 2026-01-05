Listen Live
Close
Contests

Enter For Your Chance To See PRIMATE

Published on January 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot Contest - Primate Movie Screening
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Get ready for the first horror film of 2026! Hot 107.9 wants to give you the opportunity to see the advanced screening of Primate — only in theaters this Friday, January 9th.

Lucy’s tropical island homecoming turns deadly when her family’s clever chimpanzee, Ben, becomes rabid. With her father away and no help coming, paradise becomes a prison as Lucy, and her friends fight for survival against a pet they once trusted. This movie hits theaters this Friday, but you can enter to win a pair of passes to see it this Wednesday at an undisclosed location! Enter NOW for your chance to see Primate from HOT 107.9!

TRAILER

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Explaining The Beef Between Adin Ross & Doechii

Hip-Hop Wired
The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals

A$AP Rocky Drops Teaser For "Punk Rocky" Video Starring Winona Ryder

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Trial Heats Up As Prosecutors Say Cooperating Witnesses Will Testify

Hip-Hop Wired
Kingpin Bowling Art Basel Edition

Celina Powell Strikes Again, This Time With Offset

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close