A$AP Rocky Drops Teaser For “Punk Rocky” Video Starring Winona Ryder

A$AP Rocky sure seems to have some big Hollywood influences in store for his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, as after revealing he tapped legendary film director Tim Burton to handle his album cover art, Rocky is now looking for some visual help from Oscar-winning actress Winona Ryder.

Taking to Instagram to tease his upcoming music video for “Punk Rocky,” A$AP shared a clip from the video, which featured someone depicting a person who’s obviously struggling with health issues hooked up to an oxygen tank before cutting to the title card that read, “‘Punk Rocky’ ASAP Rocky Folkert Verdoorn Simon Becks A.K.A. The Three Musketeers Produced By Magna Studios Freenjoy AWGE Starring Winona Ryder.”

We then see said patient dancing in the street as if we haven’t already seen some strange things go down in the early days of 2026. Yes, this is probably Winona Ryder in makeup.

While we don’t know what direction Rocky is going with his latest music video, he seems to have all the faith in the world in it as he wrote in the caption, “VIDEO OF THE FUCCKIN YEAR !!!🔥 HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026 -DONTBEDUMB PUNK ROCKY MONDAY.”

Should be interesting to see how this one pans out.

Check out the teaser clip for A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” starring Winona Ryder below, and let us know if you’re hype for his new album Don’t Be Dumb in the comments section.

