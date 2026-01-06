Is Trae Young’s Time with the Atlanta Hawks Coming to an End?

Hawks and Young's reps in positive discussions about a potential trade, signaling readiness for change.

Young's contract nearing expiration, with team and player weighing next steps for his NBA future.

Hawks have performed better without Young on the court this season, fueling belief in a new-look roster.

Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

After years of dazzling crowds and becoming the heartbeat of Atlanta basketball, Trae Young may be suiting up for a new team soon. According to multiple reports cited by ESPN, Young and the Atlanta Hawks’ front office are in ongoing, positive discussions about a potential trade, signaling both sides might be ready to turn the page on this chapter.

Young, a four-time NBA All-Star and community favorite, has been the face of the franchise since being drafted in 2018. But after the Hawks declined to offer him a contract extension, both parties started weighing what comes next. For Young, there are still two years and almost $95 million left on his current contract—plus a key player option that gives him a say in his NBA future. Any team interested in acquiring the star guard needs space under the salary cap and a belief he can be their next cornerstone.

This season hasn’t been easy for Young or Atlanta. Injuries have slowed him down; right now, he’s sidelined with a right quad contusion after already missing significant time due to a right MCL sprain. He’s played just 10 games this season, a stunning drop for a player of his caliber.

Ironically, the Hawks have been better without him on the court—posting a 15-12 record in his absence, compared to 2-8 with Young in the lineup. That stat has led to questions about the team’s chemistry and future direction. The rise of young forward Jalen Johnson and newcomer Nickeil Alexander-Walker has fueled belief in Atlanta’s ability to compete and possibly thrive with a new-look roster.

What’s striking in this saga is the collaborative tone between the Hawks and Young’s representatives. Sources say the conversations have been respectful and future-focused, with both sides looking for the best opportunities. It’s a rare display of business and loyalty coming together, honoring what Young’s meant to the city while acknowledging it may be time for a change.

Trae Young’s legacy in Atlanta is safe—iconic playoff moments, dazzling passes, and a community impact that extends off the hardwood. If this is his goodbye, he leaves Atlanta fans with a highlight reel for the ages and excitement about what’s possible next, both for his career and the next generation of Hawks’ stars. Hawks fans and the rest of the league will be watching closely as the offseason trade market heats up.

