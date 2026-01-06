Listen Live
Close
News

Ripple Effect: How Venezuela Tensions Impact Georgia

Tensions between U.S. and Venezuela ripple into Georgia, impact local community

Published on January 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela are impacting Georgia, with protests in Atlanta and concerns among the large Venezuelan community in Gwinnett County. The Venezuelan-American population in Georgia has grown significantly in recent years, with many fleeing economic and political turmoil in their home country. The situation in Venezuela could jeopardize the Temporary Protected Status of about 700,000 Venezuelans in the U.S., leading to uncertainty for families and businesses in metro Atlanta. The evolving crisis in Venezuela may also have broader implications for the global economy, particularly in the oil market. Travel disruptions were experienced in Atlanta as Delta Air Lines canceled flights to the Caribbean due to the federal government shutdown and reopening of Caribbean airspace.

Ripple Effect: How Venezuela Tensions Impact Georgia was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

CBS Deals With Fall Out After Cancellation Of "60 Minutes" Piece On CECOT Prison

CBS Evening News' Tony Dokoupil Clowned For First Week On-Air Flubs

Hip-Hop Wired
“Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release

Claressa Shields Tells 50 Cent To ST*U Over Papoose Beef

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-MAYOR-MAMDANI

NYPD Fires Cop Over Intimate Affairs With Women He Arrested

Hip-Hop Wired
Nicolas Maduro Transported To Court Hearing

Bad Press Is Good Press: Nike Tech Fleece Allegedly Sells Out After Nicolás Maduro Does Perp Walk In The Tracksuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close