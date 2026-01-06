Tensions between the United States and Venezuela are impacting Georgia, with protests in Atlanta and concerns among the large Venezuelan community in Gwinnett County. The Venezuelan-American population in Georgia has grown significantly in recent years, with many fleeing economic and political turmoil in their home country. The situation in Venezuela could jeopardize the Temporary Protected Status of about 700,000 Venezuelans in the U.S., leading to uncertainty for families and businesses in metro Atlanta. The evolving crisis in Venezuela may also have broader implications for the global economy, particularly in the oil market. Travel disruptions were experienced in Atlanta as Delta Air Lines canceled flights to the Caribbean due to the federal government shutdown and reopening of Caribbean airspace.

Ripple Effect: How Venezuela Tensions Impact Georgia was originally published on majicatl.com