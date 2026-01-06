Listen Live
A$AP Rocky Drops New "Punk Rocky" Video

A$AP Rocky Drops New “Punk Rocky” Video Featuring Winona Ryder

Is Winona Ryder actually a fan though or did they just cut her a fat check? We want answers...

Published on January 6, 2026
35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

With the pending release of his long-awaited Don’t Be Dumb album just 10 days away, A$AP Rocky is looking to get people talking and heads bopping, and after watching his latest video, “Punk Rocky,” Pretty Flacko just may be able to get that done.

Starring Winona Ryder, “Punk Rocky” seemingly takes us back to a mid-’90s vibe both sonically and visually as A$AP takes his talents to the burbs. Rather than introduce his Caucasian neighbors to that Hip-Hop sound from Harlem, he tunes into a more punk rock-ish style, for which Winona Ryder gravitates. Seemingly pissing off some of the more MAGA-ish residents, Rocky and his crew find themselves catching hands, feet and a mailbox before landing themselves behind bars for attempting to turn up on unfamiliar territory.

Seems about right.

While this isn’t the conventional sound we’re used to hearing from A$AP Rocky, it’s pretty damn catchy and might just expand his fanbase a bit further going forward.

Check out the visuals to “Punk Rocky” below and let us know if you’re feeling the track or video in the comments section below.

