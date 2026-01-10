Matt Ryan Named Falcons’ President of Football Operations

Retired QB Ryan to oversee Falcons' football operations, reporting directly to owner Blank.

Ryan's expertise and leadership will guide the team's football and business strategies.

Ryan aims to build a culture of accountability, tenacity, and winning as he transitions to front office.

Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

In a move that has electrified the Atlanta Falcons community, former franchise quarterback and NFL MVP Matt Ryan has been named the team’s President of Football Operations. The announcement was made by Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank on Saturday morning, marking a new chapter in the storied career of one of Atlanta’s most beloved sports figures.

Ryan, who spent 14 seasons as the Falcons’ quarterback, will now oversee all aspects of the team’s football operations. He will report directly to Blank and work closely with Falcons President and CEO Greg Beadles to align the organization’s football and business strategies. Ryan’s first major tasks include leading the search for a new head coach and general manager, both of whom will report to him.

“Throughout his remarkable 14-year career in Atlanta, Matt’s leadership, attention to detail, knowledge of the game, and unrelenting drive to win made him the most successful player in our franchise’s history,” said Blank. “I am confident those same qualities will be a tremendous benefit to our organization as he steps into this new role.”

Ryan, who retired from the NFL in 2023 and spent the last three years as a CBS Sports analyst, expressed his excitement about returning to the Falcons in a leadership capacity. “Arthur gave me the chance of a lifetime almost twenty years ago, and he’s done it again today,” Ryan said. “While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I’ve always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home.”

During his playing career, Ryan set numerous franchise records, including career passing yards (59,735), passing touchdowns (367), and 300-yard games (73). He led the Falcons to five postseason appearances, two NFC Championship Games, and a Super Bowl berth. His 2016 season, in which he earned NFL MVP honors, remains one of the most celebrated in team history.

Ryan’s impact extended beyond the field. He was the Falcons’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2016 for his community service efforts, which included raising funds for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and launching the ATL: Advance the Lives initiative to combat systemic barriers faced by Black youth.

“My history with this team speaks for itself, and I’m really grateful for it,” Ryan said. “I know first-hand what a great foundation this organization has, and I’m confident we can build on that and cement a culture of accountability, tenacity, resilience, and winning.”

Ryan acknowledged the challenges of transitioning to a front-office role but expressed confidence in his ability to adapt. “I also recognize this side of football is not where I’ve come up. I’ve played, I’ve commented, but I haven’t directly operated. I think I’m humble enough to recognize there will be some baptism by fire, but I’m ready for that.”

As the Falcons embark on this new era under Ryan’s leadership, fans and analysts alike are optimistic about the future. With nearly two decades of NFL experience and a deep understanding of the Falcons’ culture, Ryan is poised to make a significant impact in his new role.

Matt Ryan Named Falcons’ President of Football Operations was originally published on majicatl.com