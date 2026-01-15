Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 15, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One It is time to get informed and stay empowered with the latest edition of “What We Need to Know” with Sybil Wilkes. This segment keeps our community in the loop on the shifting political landscape, economic challenges, and cultural celebrations that matter most to us. From the halls of Congress to the pulpit in Dallas, here is the breakdown of the stories shaping our world right now. ✕

Impeachment Articles Against Kristi Noem The political temperature in Washington is rising as U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly of Illinois takes a bold stand for accountability. Kelly has officially introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The charges focus on allegations that Noem has blocked congressional oversight and abused the power of her office. This legislative move comes in the wake of a tragic and deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis, an event that has sparked outrage and demands for justice across the nation. While Kelly has secured the backing of 70 House Democrats, the path forward is steep; with Republicans currently controlling Congress, the effort is unlikely to advance far. However, the move signals a refusal to stay silent on critical issues of justice and oversight within our federal agencies.

Down in Texas, the political scene is buzzing with a major announcement from a beloved community leader. Prominent Dallas pastor Reverend Frederick Haynes has launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination in Texas's 30th congressional district. He is looking to fill the seat currently held by Jasmine Crockett, a fellow church member who is aiming higher with a run for the U.S. Senate. Reverend Haynes is not running as a typical politician; he is positioning himself as an outsider voice for those who often feel forgotten by Washington. His platform centers on justice, unity, and "people-first" leadership. Running in a newly redrawn district that has seen its share of controversy, Haynes faces two other Democrats in the primary, but his message of bringing a moral compass to governance is already making waves.

U.S. Housing Market Slump Continues On the economic front, the news is a bit tougher for those looking to build generational wealth through real estate. The U.S. housing market slump has dragged its feet right into 2025. We are seeing home sales stuck at a 30-year low, a frustrating reality for many families ready to buy but kept on the sidelines by high prices and elevated mortgage rates. Sales of existing homes hovered around 4 million last year, unchanged from 2024 and significantly below the historical norm. To make matters tighter, the median home price has ticked up another 1.7% to $414,400, putting a further strain on affordability. It is a challenging market that demands patience and smart financial planning from our community.