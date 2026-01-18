Enter For Your Chance To See “Send Help”

Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Hot 107.9 wants to give you the opportunity to see 20th Century Studios latest release SEND HELP — a darkly comedic psychological thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien only in theaters this Friday January 30th.

Two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it’s an unsettling, darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive. “Send Help” is directed by genre-bending visionary Sam Raimi and stars Oscar® nominee Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien. The film is produced by Raimi and Zainab Azizi, executive produced by JJ Hook, and written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift, with original music by Danny Elfman. The all-original darkly comedic psychological thriller from 20th Century Studios releases in theaters nationwide on January 30, 2026.

