'Sinners' Breaks Oscars Record With 16 Nominations

Sinners, the hit 2025 vampire film from director Ryan Coogler, is up for several Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture award.

Published on January 22, 2026
31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Backstage

Sinners, the hit 2025 vampire film from director Ryan Coogler, captured the attention of audiences with its riveting story and strong performances from the talented cast. With the Academy Awards sharing its list of nominations, Sinners broke the record of Oscar nods with 16, including the coveted Best Picture award.

Along with the Best Picture nomination, Michael B. Jordan was also nominated for the Actor In A Leading Role award, pulling double duty in the role of twins Smoke and Stack.

Delroy Lindo notched his first Oscar nomination ever with the Actor In A Supporting Role nod for his Delta Slim character. Wunmi Mosaku, who starred as Annie, was also recognized via her first-ever nomination in the Actress In A Supporting Role category.

The other nominations include Cinematography, Costume Design, Casting, Writing, Visual Effects, Production Design, and Music (Original) song for “I Lied To You.”

Rounding out the nods are Makeup and Hairstyling, Film Editing, and Directing.

Sinners grossed $360 million worldwide and was made on a $90 million budget. The film was a hit with filmgoers and critics alike, including a highly celebrated re-release period that brought the film back to IMAX theaters as Coogler intended the film to be seen.

The 98th Oscars ceremony takes place on March 15.

View the list of nominees here.

Photo: Getty

‘Sinners’ Breaks Oscars Record With 16 Nominations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

