Listen Live
Close
Contests

In Honor of Marvel’s “Wonder Man,” Win a $200 Gift Card!

Published on January 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wonder Man
Source: Marvel Television / R1 Promotions

You know what’s fun about the MCU right now? They’re telling different kinds of stories. Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man premieres January 30 on Disney+, and it’s less about saving the world and more about life inside Hollywood—mixing comedy, drama, and great characters. To celebrate, we’re giving away a gift card for dinner at home, so you can stay in and make it a perfect Friday night with Wonder Man on Disney+.

REGISTER HERE!

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

Hip-Hop Wired
Liam Ramos

ICE Goons Detain Preschooler Liam Ramos In Minnesota

Hip-Hop Wired
FIFA 14 Launch

ASAP Rocky Breaks Silence On Drake Amid ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Press Run

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close