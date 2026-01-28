Source: G Fiume / Getty

Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support

The landscape of college athletics is undergoing a seismic shift with the rise of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

Universities are now competing not just on the field but also in their ability to provide robust NIL support to their athletes.

A recent survey by Athletes.org has ranked the top programs excelling in this area, offering a clear picture of which schools are leading the charge in empowering their athletes.

Here’s a breakdown below of the Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support.

1. Ohio State

Ohio State leads the pack, setting the gold standard for NIL support. Known for its vast alumni network and strong brand presence, the Buckeyes provide athletes with unparalleled resources to capitalize on NIL opportunities. Their comprehensive approach includes education, marketing support, and access to lucrative partnerships, making them a top destination for athletes.