10 Years of Rihanna's ANTI: Everything She's Accomplished Since It's been ten years since Rihanna released ANTI, the album that marked a bold shift in her sound and creative freedom. While fans continue waiting for her next studio album, Rihanna has stayed busier than ever, building an empire, breaking records, and stepping into new chapters of life.

Here are five of Rihanna’s biggest accomplishments since ANTI dropped.



1. Delivered a Legendary Super Bowl Halftime Show

In 2023, Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, reminding the world why she's one of music's greatest hitmakers. Performing classics like "Umbrella," "Diamonds," and "Work," she dominated the stage in a performance watched by millions.

The moment became instantly iconic when she revealed her pregnancy during the show, turning it into one of the most talked-about halftime performances in Super Bowl history.





2. Built the Fenty Empire and Changed Beauty & Fashion Forever

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and quickly transformed the beauty industry with inclusive shade ranges that finally represented everyone. The brand became a global phenomenon and set a new standard across the industry.

She expanded the empire with Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty, redefining skincare and lingerie with a focus on confidence, diversity, and body positivity. Together, the Fenty brands became cultural forces, not just businesses.





3. Turned Her Relationship With A$AP Rocky Into a Cultural Power Couple

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship captured fans’ hearts as one of the most authentic celebrity love stories in recent years. From fashion moments to public support for one another’s careers, the two became a modern power couple.

Their chemistry, friendship, and mutual respect made them a standout duo in music and pop culture.





4. Embraced Motherhood

Rihanna entered motherhood in 2022 and later welcomed her second child, sharing how the experience reshaped her life and priorities. Despite becoming a mom, she continued leading global brands and making cultural moments.

She’s shown that women can evolve personally while still dominating professionally, redefining balance in the spotlight.