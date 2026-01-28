J. Cole B-Sides and Deep Cuts

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria=Raleigh

J. Cole has solidified himself as one of the biggest hip-hop greats of the 21st century.

It was in his early teens when a young Jermaine Cole first picked up his pen to emulate rap and lyricism from those he idolized, before quickly stepping into his own lane as a defined MC with his own ebbs and flows in his rap.

Though regarded as a goat among big rap names now, the Dreamville Founder was not an overnight sensation, and often reflected on how he had to get confident in his own sound and who he wanted to be as an artist. And it’s paid off, with each of his studio albums being certified platinum, selling out Dreamville Music Festivals, and leaving his fans yearning for more when it comes to his music and appearances.

As many fans of the artist may know, his top hits, being able to rap “No Role Modelz” or even “Neighbors” with perfect precision and pitch, hardcore fans till pull out deep cuts or B-Sides and songs that you may not have heard since it first released on a project.

As we celebrate J. Cole’s birthday and wait in anticipation for The Fall-Off, take a look at our playlist of B-sides and deep cuts that we put together. From rare releases to early mixtapes, we expect all of you diehards to rap them bar for bar, and for many of you, discovering new ones to add to your rap rotation.