Seen On The ‘Relationship Goals’ Scene: Kelly Rowland & Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith Sizzle ATL Red Carpet For Riotous Rom-Com

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Two forever fine artists-turned-actors sizzled at an ATL screening of their riotous rom-com, which blends humor, heart, and hard-won lessons in Black love.

Kelly Rowland and Method Man were seen on the scene at Regal Atlantic Station on Tuesday for a special screening of Relationship Goals, the raucous rom-com, produced by DeVon Franklin.

Franklin was seen with the two leads and pastor Michael Todd, whose bestseller, Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex, provided the groundwork for the film.

Kelly, who plays ambitious TV producer Leah Caldwell in the film, looked ethereal in all-white…

while Cliff “Method Man” Smith made the ladies “Shaolin” swoon in an ox blood suit.

The event also drew a stylish mix of tastemakers and creatives, including Miss Lawrence, Dasan Frazier, Sincerely Webb, Koya Webb, Willie Moore Jr., Aspen Kennedy, Lawrence Washington, Carlos Washington Jr., and Don Brumfield.

