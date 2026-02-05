Listen Live
It’s BIRTHDAY BASH CASH! Powered by 855-J-Sanders!

Published on February 4, 2026
Birthday Bash Cash
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Hot 107.9 is giving away BIRTHDAY BASH CASH! $500 every weekday! Register now at HotSpotATL.com!!

Listen to The Morning Hustle every weekday at 8:50 a.m. for the Money Drop Hour of the day. That’s your key to winning $500 on Hot 107.9.


Heard us say your name? You’ve got 10 minutes to call us and win $500 every weekday!

Cash giveaways powered by 855-J-Sanders…. Hot 107.9, Atlanta’s #1 Hip-Hop Station!

