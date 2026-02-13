GOP Nominee Jeremy Carl Grilled Over Racist And Antisemitic Remarks

Source: DOMINIC GWINN / Getty

Isn’t it just like the current administration to try and push a nominee with a history of racist, sexist, and antisemitic comments for a top position in the State Department.

Jeremy Carl faced a heated Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing Thursday in which he was confronted and asked to explain comments he’s made on social media.

“CNN’s KFile uncovered in September 2025 that Carl deleted thousands of social media posts, many demonstrating a history of inflammatory commentary – including incendiary posts about race, claims that ‘peaceful coexistence’ with Democrats is impossible, and even a call for a political opponent to face the death penalty,” CNN reports.

Carl even touched on the “Great Replacement” theory, a conspiracy, propped up by white supremacists, that argues that there is a plot to bring non-white immigrants to America to “replace” white people.

During his hearing, Thursday, Carl was pressed on his comments he made, including a 2024 podcast episode in which he claimed, “Jews have often loved to play the victim,” and that “the Holocaust dominates so much of modern Jewish history,” according to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, CNN reports.

Carl has “tweeted more than 850 times, appeared on five podcasts and repeated this language,” Shaheen, the ranking member of the committee, said.

“This is a pattern. It’s hard to understand how we can trust you if you can’t even restrain yourself during the period in which you’ve been nominated,” she told him.

Carl argued that he now gets “the importance of restraint and conduct.”

“I unfortunately have to balance that with my current job which involves advocacy. I can’t, as I’ve explained, just totally put away my day job,” he said.

Carl works for a conservative think tank called the Claremont Institute. The slaughter continued when Democratic Sen. Cory Booker asked Carl about comments he made regarding Jewish people.

“I made some comments in interviews about minimizing the effect of the Holocaust that were absolutely wrong. And I’m not going to sit here and defend them here,” he said.

Carl then threw the president right under a Greyhound bus claiming that he was merely echoing comments Trump made noting that “unity rather than diversity is a strength.”

Carl did so poorly that even Republicans noted that they won’t be voting to confirm him.

“After reviewing his record and participating in today’s hearing, I do not believe that Jeremy Carl is the right person to represent our nation’s best interests in international forums, and I find his anti-Israel views and insensitive remarks about the Jewish people unbecoming of the position for which he has been nominated,” Curtis said.

If all Democrats vote against Carl’s nomination and merely a few Republicans join the push, it’s very likely that Carl doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in Trump’s White House of securing the nomination.

GOP Nominee Jeremy Carl Grilled Over Racist And Antisemitic Remarks was originally published on hiphopwired.com