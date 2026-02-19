Spike Lee was in Atlanta and stopped by Ryan Cameron Uncensored, showing up as he always does with pure Brooklyn energy and swagger. In the chat with Ryan Cameron, Spike Lee discussed his filmmaking process, the double-dolly shot that Bad Bunny employed at Super Bowl LX, and more.

Spike Lee opened up his time on the set to reveal he is a “Grady Baby,” a child born at the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Lee’s ties to Atlanta extend beyond being a Grady Baby, revealing that when he attended Morehouse College as an undergrad, he also dabbled in radio work.

The famed director shared details about his time working on the classic HBCU send-up, School Daze, after Big Ray asked about its development and filming at his alma mater.

Lee explained that some of the issues he had in completing the film came from Morehouse’s president at the time and that he completed shooting across various campuses in the region, including Morris Brown College and Clark-Atlanta University.

Further along in the interview, Cameron asked Lee about the moment when Bad Bunny used the double-dolly shot near the end of his Super Bowl Halftime Show set, explaining to the hosts that he didn’t even see the shot because of all the commotion on the field. However, Lee’s son pointed out the homage, and Lee’s response was nothing short of gracious.

The director also praised the innovation of young directors who followed in his footsteps with an easier point of entry than it was during his rise in the industry. Lee also offered a brief but sharp critique of the use of AI in filmmaking and the reliance on technology.

Check out the full Spike Lee interview with Ryan Cameron Uncensored below.

Salute to the Majic ATL team.

—

Photo: Getty

Spike Lee Gets Candid On 'Ryan Cameron Uncensored' was originally published on hiphopwired.com