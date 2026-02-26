Trump Treats USA Men’s Hockey Team To McDonald’s Feast At White House

Source: Samuel Corum / Getty

Americans were unified for about two weeks during the Milano Cortina Olympics, and then those very same games divided them again.

The Olympics ended on a sweet note for Team USA as the U.S. Men’s hockey team beat Canada to win the gold medal and then celebrated with President Trump at the White House.

But instead of being served a gourmet meal from the White House’s chefs, they were treated to fast food.

Videos are popping up on social media, notably by White House correspondent Scarlett Johnson, showing the entire roster crowded around a long wooden table, eating McDonald’s.

The infamous foil wrappers are next to neatly wrapped cutlery as the players eat burgers and fries on white glass plates. Even proper ketchup bottles weren’t offered, as one player is seen ripping the corner off a small packet.

Trump’s got a habit of feeding McDonald’s to sports teams, a tradition that began in 2019 with the national college football championship winners, Clemson.

At the time, it almost made sense because it came during the government shutdown, and the White House’s kitchen staff was furloughed when Trump decided to give the college kids what he calls “great American food.”

Months later, he pulled the same move with the North Dakota State football team after winning their seventh national title in eight years.

As Trump spoke in the Diplomatic Room of the White House with the Bison team behind him, there was a table stacked high with Big Macs and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

“We could have had chefs, but we got fast food,” Trump said at the event. “I know you people very well.”

Olympians chowing down on burgers is only the latest controversy that followed their win. First, Kash Patel celebrated with the team in the locker room, and Trump suggested his hand was being forced to invite the gold medal-winning women to the White House as well.

The ladies responded by declining the invite and partying it up with Flavor Flav in Las Vegas instead, where they’ve been spotted hanging with Stanley Tucci.

See social media’s reaction to the Olympic feast below.