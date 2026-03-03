Source: Hypebeast / Timberland

Timberland is probably the only footwear brand that can remain in business until the end of time, just off the strength of their classic construction boots that come in a variety of colors (y’all can thank New Yorkers for that). Looking to add another closet staple to their growing collection of silhouettes, Timberland is releasing their first clog boot, and well, yeah, nah.

According to Hypebeast, Timberland has released the first look at their upcoming boot clog shoe, and as far as we’re concerned, these may be DOA because WTF?! The new slip-on silhouette will come in the traditional yellow suede construction boot colorway that made Timberland boots a staple out in the streets of New York (they really do go with everything). And while the new silhouette looks semi-comfortable, it’s going to have to be a no from most of us.

Y’all might see a few rich burgers rocking these in the Hamptons or something, but don’t expect these to become a familiar sight in the boroughs of Brooklyn, the Bronx or Queens. Maybe Harlem. They stay experimenting with fashion out there to get ahead of the wave.

Per Hypebeast:

Arriving in the classic Wheat and Dark Brown colorways, the upper retains Timberland’s signature nubuck leather build, complete with visible stitching and padded collar details.

Traditional lace-up fastenings are replaced by a clog-style slip-on design, with the quarters and tongue streamlined for ease. The outsole maintains the brand’s durable lug pattern for traction, ensuring functionality alongside style.

No word on when these will end up hitting shelves and struggling to move off of them, but Timberland is aiming for a 2026 release.

Would you cop the Timberland Boot Clog? Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know in the comments section.

Nope: Timberland Set To Release New Slip-On Boot Clog, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com