CyHi Seemingly Throws Shots At J. Cole In 'Lost Control'

CyHi has released a new song, and fans believe he may be sending subliminal shots at J. Cole.

Listeners online are connecting the dots, claiming CyHi’s new track, “Lost Control,” is a response to Cole’s “False Prophets.” One line in particular has fueled the speculation:

“You was scared of our good brother in that Grand National, why? / Shoulda knew you and that lol’ Honda was gon’ have to collide.”

The reference to a Grand National caught attention because Kendrick Lamar has long expressed his love for the car and even titled his most recent album GNX. During the brief stretch of beef between Kendrick and Drake, J. Cole threw some jabs before quickly stepping away from the situation. Fans believe CyHi is alluding to that moment.

The Honda bar was also very ironic, arriving while Cole is on his Honda Civic Trunk Tour, making the line feel even more pointed. Later in the song, CyHi directly references “False Prophets,” rapping:

“You forgot I still owe you for ‘False Prophets’/ I rap punches that’s hard as Bernard Hopkins/ And ain’t no yes men over here, my dog stop it.”

Just before releasing the track, the Atlanta rapper shared his thoughts on the state of lyricists with a post comparing past and present generations of MCs:

“I grew up in an era where your lyricists were from the streets. Now it’s a bunch of straight A students who dropped out of college they sophmore year to be rappers. You can tell they don’t have any life experiences, they’re just good with words.”

Many fans felt that this was a direct jab at the Born Sinner rapper, and weeks later, CyHi replied to his own post:

“I was talking about J. Cole, but since y’all reminded me….”

While neither MC has directly addressed the situation, the lyrics in CyHi’s latest track led fans to view “Lost Control” as a possible diss aimed at J. Cole.

